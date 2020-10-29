Construction and travel report for Saturday’s UW football game

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Fans traveling to Laramie for the University of Wyoming’s first home football game of the season against the University of Hawai’i will encounter the following construction projects or other potential delays along their routes:

Between Cheyenne and Laramie:

Crews are wrapping up work on the Happy Jack Road interchange and Telephone Canyon portions of Interstate 80, between mile markers 319-324. No lane closures remain in effect, but minimal construction activity may still be occurring in the area.

Some construction work is ongoing within the city of Cheyenne, including a bridge rehabilitation project on Central and Warren Avenues and another bridge project on I-25 near Missile Drive. Motorists may encounter delays through these areas.

East of Cheyenne, a bridge replacement project near Hillsdale (mile markers 372-382) has traffic moving head-to-head in the eastbound lanes. Delays are likely through this project area.

Between Rawlins/Carbon County and Laramie:

WYO 130 through the Snowy Range and WYO 70 over Battle Pass remain open for the season.

Motorists may see activity in and near the Fort Steele interchange of I-80 (mile marker 228) as crews work on a structure repair project and I-80 Winter Freight semitruck parking project. Minimal impacts will be felt by traffic on I-80, but the Fort Steele Rest Area remains closed to the public.

Between Casper and Laramie:

No construction activities.

While fans may not need to worry about heavy construction along their routes to War Memorial Stadium, weather is always a potential factor to consider before travel. Higher elevation areas like the I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne, Elk Mountain between Rawlins and Laramie or other mountain passes can sometimes have weather or travel hazards other areas don’t encounter.

Be sure to check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info, by downloading WYDOT’s 511 Travel app or by calling 511.

Remember to always buckle up, and go Pokes!

