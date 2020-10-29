Route 198 Bridge in Crawford County Opened to All Traffic Today

​Temporary signals have been removed from the bridge that carries Route 198 over Woodcock Creek in Woodcock Township, Crawford County.

The signals were put in place in connection with construction at the bridge, which is located between Price Road and Stoltz Road near Blooming Valley.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

