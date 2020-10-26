2020-10-26 08:31:35.207 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Sunset Hills

2020-10-26 08:31:35.207

Mary Anne Gadell of St. Louis won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Heaps of 500s” Scratchers ticket.

Gadell purchased the winning ticket at Petro Mart, 1430 S. Kirkwood, in Sunset Hills.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.