Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,410 in the last 365 days.

2020-10-29 16:25:19.263 Ellington Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-10-29 16:25:19.263

Story Photo

Steve Sinder of Ellington scratched his way to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Fat Wallet” Scratchers ticket.

“It stunned me for a minute, Sinder said. “But I was pretty excited.”

Though Sinder is a frequent Lottery player, he said winning such a large amount made this a very special occasion. 

He purchased the winning ticket at Town and Country, 335 Trimmer Lane in Ellington, and plans to save most of his winnings and pay off a few bills. 

 “Fat Wallet” is a $5 Scratchers ticket with over $8.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Reynolds County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $457,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $49,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $582,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

You just read:

2020-10-29 16:25:19.263 Ellington Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.