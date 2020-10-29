2020-10-29 16:25:19.263 Ellington Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-10-29 16:25:19.263

Steve Sinder of Ellington scratched his way to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Fat Wallet” Scratchers ticket.

“It stunned me for a minute, Sinder said. “But I was pretty excited.”

Though Sinder is a frequent Lottery player, he said winning such a large amount made this a very special occasion.

He purchased the winning ticket at Town and Country, 335 Trimmer Lane in Ellington, and plans to save most of his winnings and pay off a few bills.

“Fat Wallet” is a $5 Scratchers ticket with over $8.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Reynolds County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $457,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $49,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $582,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.