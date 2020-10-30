Apotheka Systems Inc. COVID-19 CRM Platform Has Added Behavioral and Mental Health Modules
The added behavioral and mental health modules allow both onsite and remote (telehealth) private patient sessions with their mental health experts or case workers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 30th, 2020 Apotheka Systems Inc. announced they have expanded their state of the art COVID-19 CRM platform to include behavioral and mental health support capabilities.
The pandemic has taken a great mental health toll on most Americans and other citizens worldwide.
Based on CDC’s report titled "Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020"; the survey’s feedback indicated 40% of the adults said they had experienced a mental or substance abuse related to the pandemic. Trauma/stressor related disorder symptoms at 26% and 11% seriously considered suicide.
The added behavioral and mental health modules allow both onsite and remote (telehealth) private patient sessions with their mental health experts or case workers. Key features include appointment management, billing, clinical charting, order entry, patient access, general documentation and reporting capabilities.
The platform can be used in various industries including education, sports, travel, hospitality, manufacturing, among others.
Advanced features include tracking virus outbreaks and alerts; scheduling testing with labs; results management and reporting to CDC or HHS; communication of results in real -time to employers, employees, parents, students etc.; secure data management layered with cutting edge technologies like AI and Blockchain; contact tracing and follow ups; decentralized data management and analytics; both telehealth and IoT (thermal temperature / bio-metric scanners) integrations and contact less capabilities to include plug and play features with various technical and business Enterprise Resource Planning systems; hospital and lab systems to facilitate secure data transmission and exchange.
Apotheka is already experiencing increased demand from various companies in regards to the platform due to continuous sporadic and disruptive virus outbreaks around the country. For additional information or to schedule a demo please email Info@apotheka.co
About Us: Apotheka is a SaaS company that’s leveraging Blockchain and AI technologies to build new age digital health solutions to elevate patient care experience in any given healthcare setting throughout their patient journey.
