Netgate® Releases TNSR® High Performance Router Version 20.10
Company moves fast to accommodate a surging user base
Our release cadence is about every four months. But with nearly 800 new TNSR Home+Lab accounts in just two months, we pushed this release out to give our customers valuable updates before year-end.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate, the leading provider of open-source secure networking solutions, today announced its latest version of TNSR software, Release 20.10. TNSR is a high-performance software router based on FD.io’s Vector Packet Processing (VPP), of which Netgate is a leading contributor. TNSR delivers extraordinary packet processing performance in software, enabling businesses to fulfill edge networking needs far less expensively than with legacy brand solutions.
— Jim Thompson, CTO
Fast on the heels of Release 20.08 just two months ago, Release 20.10 delivers a range of improvements including a number of important adds, changes and updates:
- Removal of the Home+Lab edition’s expiration timer
- Pre-NAT and post-NAT connection properties, e.g., IP addresses and ports, can now be exported via IPFIX Exporter. This is useful for tracking down abuse reports to an internal host, or fulfilling legal requirement support in certain environments, e.g. lawful intercept.
- Support for operation over unicast and asynchronous VRRP events - both of which enable support for running VRRP in a cloud environment
- Prometheus Exporter has been expanded to support either management or dataplane interfaces, exposing key network monitoring counters
- Updated to VPP Release 20.09
- Numerous modifications that contribute to the overall robustness and usability of CLI, DHCP Server, Dataplane, Host Netfilter, Interfaces, Memif, NACM, NAT, NTP, RESTCONF, Routing, SNMP / IPFIX / Prometheus, Tunnel Protocols, VRRP, YANG, and clixon
“Our historic release cadence is around once every four months,” said Jim Thompson, CTO. “But the introduction of new pricing and a free Home+Lab version have driven nearly 800 new accounts in just two months. We felt it important to speed the release cycle a bit this time, and get a number of planned improvements in fast - giving our existing customers and this rush of new users as much as we could before year-end.”
TNSR is available for deployment on Netgate’s SG-5100, XG-1537, XG-1541 appliances; as a bare metal image for non-Netgate appliances and virtual machines; as software instances on AWS and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces; and from AWS Solution Providers and Microsoft Azure partners.
For more information on Release 20.10, including a link to our no charge Home + Lab download, see our blog. To learn more about TNSR in general, visit tnsr.com. For additional questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.
All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
