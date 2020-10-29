Road Closed VT RT 12 Riverton between Chandler Rd and Chase Rd

State of Vermont

Middlesex

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 12 Riverton between Chandler Rd and Chase Rd is currently closed due to a 2 car accident. The road will be shut down until further notice.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

