Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,400 in the last 365 days.

Liara Aurelia Silva Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C.

Liara Aurelia Silva

Talented Litigator Joins Barron & Newburger's Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice Group

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liara Aurelia Silva has joined Barron & Newburger as an attorney in the firm’s Austin office. Liara will work with the firm’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice Group.

Ms. Silva has significant experience practicing in both California and Texas. In her practice, she has represented a wide range of clients including banking institutions, educational institutions, and various public agencies. Liara's practice has included providing counsel in all aspects of education and employment law, including contractual issues, discrimination and harassment investigations, and Title IX investigations initiated by the Department of Education.

“Liara will be a great addition to the firm. Her experience in guiding large and small clients through significant legal challenges will be of benefit to our clients” explained Stephen Sather, a shareholder and member of the firm’s board of directors who practices in the firm’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice Group. “Barron & Newburger has always been committed to finding creative solutions to complex legal and financial problems through a combination of negotiation and litigation.”

“I am excited to join Barron & Newburger,” Ms. Silva stated. “This is an opportunity to practice with a talented team and meet the needs of smaller and larger businesses."

Ms. Silva is a graduate of Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Cognitive Science. She obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School.

About Barron & Newburger, P.C.

Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. The firm’s Consumer Financial Service Law Practice Group represents creditors, collection agencies, debt purchasers and law firms in trial and appellate court and in supplying their compliance and corporate needs. The firm’s Bankruptcy and Recovery Practice Group represents debtors, committees, trustees and creditors in and out of bankruptcy court.

Contact

For more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron and Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at tgood@bn-lawyers.com. The firm’s website is www.bn-lawyers.com

Thomas Good
Barron & Newburger, P.C.
+1 720-600-8494
email us here

You just read:

Liara Aurelia Silva Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.