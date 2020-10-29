Liara Aurelia Silva Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Talented Litigator Joins Barron & Newburger's Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice GroupAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liara Aurelia Silva has joined Barron & Newburger as an attorney in the firm’s Austin office. Liara will work with the firm’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice Group.
Ms. Silva has significant experience practicing in both California and Texas. In her practice, she has represented a wide range of clients including banking institutions, educational institutions, and various public agencies. Liara's practice has included providing counsel in all aspects of education and employment law, including contractual issues, discrimination and harassment investigations, and Title IX investigations initiated by the Department of Education.
“Liara will be a great addition to the firm. Her experience in guiding large and small clients through significant legal challenges will be of benefit to our clients” explained Stephen Sather, a shareholder and member of the firm’s board of directors who practices in the firm’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice Group. “Barron & Newburger has always been committed to finding creative solutions to complex legal and financial problems through a combination of negotiation and litigation.”
“I am excited to join Barron & Newburger,” Ms. Silva stated. “This is an opportunity to practice with a talented team and meet the needs of smaller and larger businesses."
Ms. Silva is a graduate of Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Cognitive Science. She obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. The firm’s Consumer Financial Service Law Practice Group represents creditors, collection agencies, debt purchasers and law firms in trial and appellate court and in supplying their compliance and corporate needs. The firm’s Bankruptcy and Recovery Practice Group represents debtors, committees, trustees and creditors in and out of bankruptcy court.
