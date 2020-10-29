Suspects Sought in Assault on a Police Officer and Destruction of Property Offenses: 6000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer and Destruction of Property Offenses that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 7:00 pm, a crowd gathered outside MPD’s Fourth District station. These individuals began to engage in unlawful behavior such as throwing projectiles, rocks, bricks and improvised explosive devices at officers and the station. In the process, MPD vehicles sustained damage and four windows of the station were shattered. The group dispersed from the Fourth District station and proceeded southbound on Georgia Avenue where they set fires, smashed storefront windows, and pulled bricks from sidewalks to be used as projectiles.
One of the suspects in the Assault on a Police Officer offenses was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:
Suspects in the Destruction of Property offenses were captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense.