Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 5600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the 5600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:35 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 22 year-old Rashan Copeland-Porter, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

Additional suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

