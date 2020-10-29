AdvisorHub to Host 4th Annual Summit for Financial Advisors on November 5th

An Industry in Transition National Virtual Summit: Health, Wealth & Politics will be held two days after the 2020 presidential election.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvisorHub.com, the nation’s fastest growing news site for financial advisors, will be holding its annual summit virtually for its audience of financial advisors on November 5th.

Titled An Industry in Transition National Virtual Summit: Health, Wealth & Politics and held two days after the 2020 presidential election, this year’s summit will be unprecedented in its scope, content, and impact.

This summit will meet at the confluence of politics, economics, and health, and put these trying times into context for the financial advisor community. Speakers will include nationally renowned epidemiologists, political thinkers, economists, and industry leaders who can share their thoughts on the future of the wealth management industry.

“Our last three summits were great successes,” said Tony Sirianni, CEO & Publisher of AdvisorHub. “Although this year will be virtual, we see it as an opportunity rather than a challenge — an opportunity to accommodate more advisors. We have seen unprecedented registrant numbers of over 2,500, making this the largest independent event in advisor history.”

Featured keynotes and speakers:

NADJA WEST: LTG, U.S. Army Surgeon General and former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command — Sponsored by Dynasty Financial Partners

SHIRL PENNEY: President and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners

ARI FLEISHER: Former White House Press Secretary & President of Fleischer Communications

MAJOR GARRETT: CBS News' Chief Washington Correspondent

RON KRUSZEWSKI: Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Stifel Financial Corp.

JOHN PELUSO: President of First Clearing

ANDY BLOCKER: Head of US Government Affairs at Invesco

KRISTI MARTIN RODRIGUEZ: Vice President of Thought Leadership for Nationwide Financial

ANTHONY ROCHTE: Managing Director, Head of Goldman Sachs Private Bank Select

JOE DURAN: Managing Director Goldman Sachs, Head of Personal Financial Management

JERRY LOMBARD: Executive Vice President, President, Private Client Group, Janney Montgomery Scott

FRANK LAROSA: CEO of Elite Consulting Partners

ADAM ANTONIADES: CEO of Cetera

PAUL DIETRICH: Chief Investment Strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management

CHRIS MONE: Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management at Wedbush Securities

MINDY DIAMOND: President and CEO of Diamond Consultants

JOHN HARRIS: Managing Director, Head of Global Advisor Sales at Envestnet

RUSTY VANNEMAN: CIO of Orion Advisor Solutions

The event will also include three panel discussions on Transition & Breakaway, Diversity & Inclusion, and The Future Of Our Industry. Panelists include:

TRANSITION & BREAKAWAY

MODERATOR | GREG BANASZ: Managing Director, Founding Partner and Head of Business Development for Steward Partners Global Advisory

KIP CAFFEY: CEO at Resurgent Financial Advisors, LLC

CRAIG PIRTLE: Chief Strategy Officer, B. Riley Wealth Management

JIM GOLD: CEO and Founding Partner, Steward Partners Global Advisory

JEFF SMITH: Director of Recruiting & Business Development

ANDREW DANIELS: Managing Principal, Business Development at Commonwealth

THE FUTURE OF OUR INDUSTRY

MODERATOR | BRIAN HAMBURGER: Founder, President and CEO of MarketCounsel

ROB BARTENSTEIN: CEO of Kestra Private Wealth Services

CHRIS MONE: Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management at Wedbush Securities

MARTY BICKNELL: CEO and President of Mariner Wealth Advisors

BILL COPPEL: Managing Director & Chief Client Growth Officer at First Clearing

DAVID CANTER: Executive Vice President, Head of RIA and Family Office Segments, Fidelity Investments

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

MODERATOR | MAURA MARKUS: Independent Board Director, Stifel Financial Corp.

SHERYL HICKERSON: CEO at Females and Finance

TONIA BOTTOMS: Managing Director and Senior Managing Counsel for BNY Mellon’s Pershing

JESSICA MCQUEEN: Partner at PHM Capital Management, Financial Advisor, Wedbush Securities

Platinum sponsors of this year’s event are Goldman Sachs, Stifel, Invesco, Dynasty Financial Partners, Cetera Financial Group, Nationwide Financial, First Clearing, Janney Montgomery Scott and Select Sector SPDRs.

Gold sponsors are Mariner Wealth Advisors, Wedbush Securities, B. Riley Wealth Management, Envestnet, Resurgent Advisors, Market Counsel, Steward Partners Global Advisory, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Elite Consulting Partners, Orion Advisor Solutions, Females & Finance, BNY Mellon | Pershing, Diamond Consultants, Fidelity, Commonwealth and Discovery Data.

The full-day summit begins at 8:30 a.m. Click here to register.

AdvisorHub expands upon traditional trade industry coverage. In addition to investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry, we provide recruiting deals and compensation information crucial to advisors’ practices and careers. Led by a former advisor, CEO, and thought leader — Tony Sirianni — AdvisorHub produces content that is of great value to its coveted, loyal audience. AdvisorHub consistently breaks national news stories that are subsequently covered by the nation’s leading news organizations such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Barron’s and Reuters.

AdvisorHub has offices in New York, NY and Middleburg, VA.

www.advisorhub.com