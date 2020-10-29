AdvisorHub to Host 4th Annual Summit for Financial Advisors on November 5th
An Industry in Transition National Virtual Summit: Health, Wealth & Politics will be held two days after the 2020 presidential election.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvisorHub.com, the nation’s fastest growing news site for financial advisors, will be holding its annual summit virtually for its audience of financial advisors on November 5th.
Titled An Industry in Transition National Virtual Summit: Health, Wealth & Politics and held two days after the 2020 presidential election, this year’s summit will be unprecedented in its scope, content, and impact.
This summit will meet at the confluence of politics, economics, and health, and put these trying times into context for the financial advisor community. Speakers will include nationally renowned epidemiologists, political thinkers, economists, and industry leaders who can share their thoughts on the future of the wealth management industry.
“Our last three summits were great successes,” said Tony Sirianni, CEO & Publisher of AdvisorHub. “Although this year will be virtual, we see it as an opportunity rather than a challenge — an opportunity to accommodate more advisors. We have seen unprecedented registrant numbers of over 2,500, making this the largest independent event in advisor history.”
Featured keynotes and speakers:
NADJA WEST: LTG, U.S. Army Surgeon General and former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command — Sponsored by Dynasty Financial Partners
SHIRL PENNEY: President and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners
ARI FLEISHER: Former White House Press Secretary & President of Fleischer Communications
MAJOR GARRETT: CBS News' Chief Washington Correspondent
RON KRUSZEWSKI: Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Stifel Financial Corp.
JOHN PELUSO: President of First Clearing
ANDY BLOCKER: Head of US Government Affairs at Invesco
KRISTI MARTIN RODRIGUEZ: Vice President of Thought Leadership for Nationwide Financial
ANTHONY ROCHTE: Managing Director, Head of Goldman Sachs Private Bank Select
JOE DURAN: Managing Director Goldman Sachs, Head of Personal Financial Management
JERRY LOMBARD: Executive Vice President, President, Private Client Group, Janney Montgomery Scott
FRANK LAROSA: CEO of Elite Consulting Partners
ADAM ANTONIADES: CEO of Cetera
PAUL DIETRICH: Chief Investment Strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management
CHRIS MONE: Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management at Wedbush Securities
MINDY DIAMOND: President and CEO of Diamond Consultants
JOHN HARRIS: Managing Director, Head of Global Advisor Sales at Envestnet
RUSTY VANNEMAN: CIO of Orion Advisor Solutions
The event will also include three panel discussions on Transition & Breakaway, Diversity & Inclusion, and The Future Of Our Industry. Panelists include:
TRANSITION & BREAKAWAY
MODERATOR | GREG BANASZ: Managing Director, Founding Partner and Head of Business Development for Steward Partners Global Advisory
KIP CAFFEY: CEO at Resurgent Financial Advisors, LLC
CRAIG PIRTLE: Chief Strategy Officer, B. Riley Wealth Management
JIM GOLD: CEO and Founding Partner, Steward Partners Global Advisory
JEFF SMITH: Director of Recruiting & Business Development
ANDREW DANIELS: Managing Principal, Business Development at Commonwealth
THE FUTURE OF OUR INDUSTRY
MODERATOR | BRIAN HAMBURGER: Founder, President and CEO of MarketCounsel
ROB BARTENSTEIN: CEO of Kestra Private Wealth Services
CHRIS MONE: Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management at Wedbush Securities
MARTY BICKNELL: CEO and President of Mariner Wealth Advisors
BILL COPPEL: Managing Director & Chief Client Growth Officer at First Clearing
DAVID CANTER: Executive Vice President, Head of RIA and Family Office Segments, Fidelity Investments
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
MODERATOR | MAURA MARKUS: Independent Board Director, Stifel Financial Corp.
SHERYL HICKERSON: CEO at Females and Finance
TONIA BOTTOMS: Managing Director and Senior Managing Counsel for BNY Mellon’s Pershing
JESSICA MCQUEEN: Partner at PHM Capital Management, Financial Advisor, Wedbush Securities
Platinum sponsors of this year’s event are Goldman Sachs, Stifel, Invesco, Dynasty Financial Partners, Cetera Financial Group, Nationwide Financial, First Clearing, Janney Montgomery Scott and Select Sector SPDRs.
Gold sponsors are Mariner Wealth Advisors, Wedbush Securities, B. Riley Wealth Management, Envestnet, Resurgent Advisors, Market Counsel, Steward Partners Global Advisory, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Elite Consulting Partners, Orion Advisor Solutions, Females & Finance, BNY Mellon | Pershing, Diamond Consultants, Fidelity, Commonwealth and Discovery Data.
The full-day summit begins at 8:30 a.m. Click here to register.
AdvisorHub expands upon traditional trade industry coverage. In addition to investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry, we provide recruiting deals and compensation information crucial to advisors’ practices and careers. Led by a former advisor, CEO, and thought leader — Tony Sirianni — AdvisorHub produces content that is of great value to its coveted, loyal audience. AdvisorHub consistently breaks national news stories that are subsequently covered by the nation’s leading news organizations such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Barron’s and Reuters.
AdvisorHub has offices in New York, NY and Middleburg, VA.
