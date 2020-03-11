Laidlaw & Company enhances their Wealth Management offering with Envestnet | MoneyGuide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laidlaw Wealth Management is pleased to announce it has chosen Envestnet, a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, to provide Laidlaw advisors with access to their leading, comprehensive financial planning program; MoneyGuidePro®.

Helping clients define and prioritize goals helps them put their financial decisions into perspective. MoneyGuidePro helps clients define and prioritize their goals into needs, wants and wishes. It is designed for advisors with the client in mind; providing sophisticated solutions and smart assumptions to help advisors navigate the complex financial elements of their clients' lives.

Rick Calhoun, CEO of Laidlaw Wealth Management stated, “we did a lot of due diligence on the planning applications available, to provide our clients with the best solution for their financial wellness and determined that MoneyGuidePro is it.” He went on to say, “we also identified and agreed with their motto: Everyone needs and deserves a quality financial plan®.”

Envestnet | MoneyGuide is dedicated to this mission – and focuses exclusively on helping advisors use financial planning to more effectively motivate each client to create, implement and maintain an investment strategy that best meets their lifetime financial goals.





