Unmudl Welcomes San Diego Community College District to Digital Learning Network
Partnership expands community college course catalog from coast to coast
Unmudl’s Course-to-Jobs℠ Marketplace is a modern way for working adults to achieve workforce development training”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmudl, the Course-to-Jobs℠ marketplace, announces San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) as its seventh community college partner. San Diego will offer courses through Unmudl including Small Business Planning, Programming with Python, Cyber Threat and Response, Child Home Care Training, and Health Unit Coordinator among more than 15 career training options.
“Unmudl’s Course-to-Jobs℠ Marketplace is a modern way for working adults to achieve workforce development training,” said Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Ph.D., President of San Diego Continuing Education. “Unmudl delivers the fully online experience that considers the unique challenges adult learners face — such as already juggling a job or managing a household and often a family, which can make traditional in-person classroom learning more challenging.”
Unmudl facilitates access to job-focused upskill and reskill courses across a diverse range of professions and trades through a proprietary network of public community colleges. With Unmudl, learners can achieve their education and career goals by simultaneously enrolling in classes from multiple community colleges instantly.
“San Diego’s addition to the Unmudl family of community colleges extends our reach to even more learners and employers – this time connecting the West Coast to the East Coast,” noted Dr. Parminder Jassal, CEO of Social Tech (the parent company of Unmudl). “Now learners and employers across the country have critical bridges available to them to cross the divide between education and employment by translating course credits and credentials into more rewarding and higher paid work.”
San Diego is the seventh community college partner in the Unmudl network, joining: Bellevue College in Bellevue, WA; Central New Mexico Community College, out of Albuquerque, NM; Gateway Community College in Phoenix, AZ; Pima Community College in Tucson, AZ; San Juan College in Farmington, NM; and SUNY Broome Community College in Binghamton, NY. Additional community college partnerships are anticipated to be announced soon.
Unmudl is the flagship marketplace of SocialTech.ai which builds social technologies to support an equitable, sustainable future. Unmudl is founded by community colleges, creating an online digital network to connect learners and employers within a skills-driven ecosystem. Unmudl will be open for business on November 11.
As one of the largest of California’s 73 community college districts, the San Diego Community College District serves approximately 100,000 students annually at its three, credit colleges, San Diego City College, Mesa College, Miramar College, and seven campuses of San Diego Continuing Education.
