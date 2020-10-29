Calero-MDSL Opens New Headquarters in Downtown Rochester

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that Calero-MDSL officially opened its new headquarters in downtown Rochester. In January of 2020, the governor announced that because of the expansion project, the technology expense management company had committed to creating up to 100 new jobs over the next five years. Calero-MDSL chose the University Avenue location in Rochester to be closer to the city's vibrant downtown area which is a draw for companies due to the highly skilled talent pool readily available throughout the region. The new space includes a clean, modern, and open work design that gives teammates a vibrant, comfortable, and safe environment in which to return to work.

"Downtown Rochester is home to some of the most talented tech companies in the industry. Thanks to smart state investments in the tech-talent pipeline, we are building back better and generating opportunities for New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "Calero is a prime example of New York's tech-industry strength and we are proud they are expanding their headquarters in Rochester - helping cement our position as a tech leader."

"Even during a pandemic, New York continues to lead the way and move forward," Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Rochester is synonymous with innovation, and Calero-MDSL joins a vibrant and evolving area near the Downtown Innovation Zone - home to nearly 200 businesses and the region's highly skilled talent pool. New York is investing in the Finger Lakes region and is building back better to help ensure new jobs and opportunities for the post-pandemic future."

To address COVID-19 safety guidelines, the company is establishing a rotating day schedule in the new space to meet social distancing rules. Efforts also include assigned socially distant desks and an AI-enabled temperature scanner and facemask station to confirm safety protocols are met before anyone enters the space. Employees of the innovative company are being offered voluntary return to work plans for Phase 1 of the building opening.

Founded over 20 years ago in the Town of Henrietta, Calero-MDSL also maintains operations in Phoenix, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. With over 800 employees, the high-growth technology company focuses on developing services for telecom and wireless expense monitoring, unified communications, call accounting and reporting as well as managed mobility services.

Calero-MDSL President Scott Gilbert said, "We are very excited to open our new headquarters building in Rochester, NY. The office reflects our commitment to both the area and our teammates and allows us to provide a best-in-class workspace for our teams as they begin returning to the office. Calero-MDSL has been proud call Rochester home for over 20 years and we are looking forward to expanding our team here over the next several years."

Empire State Development is providing tax credits for the project through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments. Monroe County, the City of Rochester and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with Calero-MDSL's continued growth to further support economic development in the region.

Calero-MDSL's decision to grow its operations not far from Rochester's Downtown Innovation Zone continues the forward momentum happening in and around the center city. According to the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, the designated area is now home to 195 businesses that are working to support the city's evolving downtown area. That momentum is also complemented by the comprehensive "ROC the Riverway" initiative first announced by Governor Cuomo in February of 2018. The 13 selected phase one projects, funded by a $50 million Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative grant, aims to revolutionize the area surrounding the Genesee River and unlock the potential of Rochester's waterfront.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "Calero-MDSL, a hometown company with global reach, is adding to downtown Rochester's entrepreneurial energy. They're one of many talented tech companies in the area, creating good-paying jobs and building the Finger Lakes economy."

Senator Joe Robach said, "Congratulations to Calero-MDSL on their move and expansion, especially during these trying times. Every job created is critical to support men, women and families. I applaud Calero-MDSL's effort and glad it is happening in the innovative corps of Rochester."

Assembly Member Harry Bronson said, "I applaud Charles Layne and the team at Calero-MDSL for their commitment to our region. Today's announcement by the company and Governor Cuomo shows that the Rochester area has a strong, diverse, and skilled workforce and is in an economic position to create jobs for the future. I look forward to Calero-MDSL's growth and the addition of new jobs at their new Rochester campus."

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "This investment in Rochester by Calero-MDSL continues to prove that Monroe County's entrepreneurial spirit, highly-skilled workforce and quality of life position our community to be a high-tech hub of the future. I thank Charles Layne and his team for choosing to expand here and provide more than 100 new jobs to our region. I also thank Gov. Cuomo and Empire State Development for helping support the kinds of vital businesses that are key to strengthening the economy in the Finger Lakes region."

Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren said, "I want to thank Calero-MDSL for making this investment in Rochester, which contributes to the vibrancy of our Downtown Innovation Zone and fuels the growth of the region's knowledge economy. "I am grateful to Governor Cuomo and Empire State Development for retaining and growing jobs in Rochester through Finger Lakes Forward. Together we are moving forward to create more jobs, safer, more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities for our citizens."

Greater Rochester Enterprise President & CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, "Talent, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit attracted Calero-MDSL to the City of Rochester's Neighborhood of the Arts. The ability to attract a highly-skilled workforce trained at our local universities will also help fuel Calero-MDSL's growth."

