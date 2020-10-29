New opinion: Oct. 29

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
To see the opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.
See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions
|
Disciplinary Board v. Hibl 2020 ND 229 Docket No.: 20200235 Filing Date: 10/29/2020 Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil) Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: Lawyer disbarred.