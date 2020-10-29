B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires AMW Packaging Supply

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of AMW Packaging Supply in Phoenix. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 12th major acquisition.

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of AMW Packaging Supply in Phoenix. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 12th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “We are excited to bring AMW Packaging Supply on board. They have an excellent reputation in the packaging supply industry and a team of incredible employees that will be a significant asset. AMW has an excellent reputation for us to build on.”

AMW Packaging Supply was established in 1984. It is backed by 125 years of experience in the business, supported by the latest technology in the industry and offers a complete line of quality products including: stretch film equipment, strapping equipment, labeling equipment, software label design, shrink equipment, material handling equipment, hot melt glue equipment, nail and staple guns, and much more.

In addition to world class client service, AMW’s clients can look forward to additional support resources, expansive expertise and a comprehensive selection of traditional and leading-edge packaging equipment and supplies.

Both AMW and B2B Industrial Packaging are committed to making the acquisition a win-win for employees and clients.

B2B Industrial Packaging Vice President of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus is now President of Eastern Operations. AMW Packaging Supply President Chuck Farguson is now President of Western Operations for B2B Industrial Packaging.

Farguson said, “There will be many benefits from this acquisition for AMW clients. This will allow AMW to expand its product offering as well as provide an even larger footprint across the country for more efficient logistics for our customers. I am very excited about this new chapter in the long AMW history.”

B2B Industrial Packaging previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; All Packaging in Missouri; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging-South Chicago in Illinois.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan; and Phoenix. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

