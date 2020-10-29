MEDIA ADVISORY

Council for Economic Opportunities and Cleveland Police Department kick off fifth year of Friendship through Reading Program

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland (CEOGC) and members from the Cleveland Police Department will honor the officers and commanders involved in the Friendship through Reading program on Friday, October 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the 3rd District Police Station at 4501 Chester Ave. in Cleveland. The socially-distanced event, where all attendees will be required to wear masks, will celebrate the two agencies’ Friendship through Reading program, and will officially kick off the fifth year of the program.

WHAT: Representatives from CEOGC will present certificates to CPD officers who were involved in the Friendship through Reading program. The day will kick off with opening remarks at 11 a.m. CEOGC will also distribute yard signs saying “our heroes read to us!” for posting outside each participating CPD district office. The Friendship through Reading program is a collaboration between CEOGC and the Cleveland Police Department, where uniformed CPD officers read to Head Start students at CEOGC’s 11 Head Start centers across Cuyahoga County. This year, due to COVID-19, the readings will be done via Zoom.

WHO: Dr. Jacklyn A. Chisholm, president, and CEO of CEOGC

Dr. Thea Wilson, VP of Children and Families at CEOGC

Chief Calvin Williams, Chief of Police, Cleveland Police Department

CPD District Commanders and Officers

WHEN: Friday, October 30, 2020 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: CPD’s 3rd District Police Station

4501 Chester Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44103