JAMES F. O’CONNOR, DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, GO SOLAR GROUP, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine
James F. O’Connor Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
“The interview with James F. O’Connor was remarkably interesting and informative. He is an expert in solar, and it really was fascinating.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James F. O’Connor, Director of Marketing of Go Solar Group has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series. James F. O’Connor, Director of Marketing of Go Solar Group, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, James F. O’Connor discusses new initiatives at Go Solar Group, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. James F. O’Connor joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with James F. O’Connor was remarkably interesting and informative. He is an expert in solar, and it really was fascinating. Anyone, especially entrepreneurs, can learn from his wisdom and insight.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to their readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINIE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
Andy "Jake" Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 6029099890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
JAMES F. O’CONNOR, DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, GO SOLAR GROUP, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE