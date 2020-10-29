AG Miller: Know your voting rights and protections

DES MOINES — Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following advisory on legal questions related to the election:

This election, Iowa can be a model for the rest of the country. I believe voters will be able to cast ballots safely and securely, and our election officials will count all of the votes accurately, fairly and as quickly as possible.

Voters have been coming out in record numbers to be heard. Iowans who choose to vote on Election Day must be able to do so safely as well.

I believe voters will decide the outcome of this election, not candidates or government officials.

Voter intimidation is a felony and will not be tolerated in Iowa. Multiple state and federal laws protect your rights and address disruptions and unrest on Election Day and after.

If you see problems at polling sites, we encourage you to report them to precinct election officials and local law enforcement.

If you have questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s office at (888) 767-8683 or our office at 515-281-5164 or webteam@ag.iowa.gov

Here in Iowa, we look out for each other, and we’ll take care of each other at the polls.

These Iowa laws are particularly important to remember and abide by during election season: