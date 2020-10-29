Registration opens for the 6th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference
Registration and the agenda is now available for SMi Group’s Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference, taking place virtually next MarchLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the need for armed forces to enhance and maximise their logistical capacity continues to grow, and with the current political climate in Europe, it is now more important than ever for senior military officials to meet and discuss the planning, joint operations and allied interoperability, as well as how to engage more closely and efficiently with industry.
Building on the success of previous five defence logistics conferences, SMi Group are delighted to announce the return of the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference taking place on the 2nd and 3rd March 2021 as a fully interactive, virtual meeting.
The highlights for the 2021 conference include:
• The only logistics conference specifically dedicated to Central and Eastern Europe, bringing together senior supply chain leaders from the region and beyond to discuss current and future priorities and developments.
• The speaker line-up includes senior military logisticians from Albania, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and the UK.
• Key fundamental topics to be covered include: Regional Updates, Supply Chain Management Solutions, International Operations and Solutions, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), and Host Nation Support.
• New for 2021: new speaker from Albania and new topics to be discussed including AI, additive manufacturing, and medical logistics.
Free Access for Military and Government personnel and the price is £499 for Commercial Organisations. Register at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr1
The conference agenda has been put together with great care to give delegates the very best opportunity to benchmark and learn from subject matter experts relating to nation specific logistics capabilities.
The opening keynote briefings for the two-day event include:
• Major General Stefan Muransky, Director, J4 General Staff, Czech Armed Forces will be presenting on 'Modernising Logistics in the Czech Armed Forces to Assist Current and Future Strategic Priorities'.
• Major General Andreas Pernsteiner, Director of Logistics, Austrian Armed Forces will be presenting on 'Improvements in Austrian Defence Logistics Capabilities to Maximise Capacity and Streamline the Supply Chain'.
• Colonel Witold Bartoszek, Deputy Chief, Logistics Division, General Staff, Polish Armed Forces will be presenting on 'Developments to Enhance the Effectiveness of the Logistics System of the Polish Armed Forces'.
The newly released again including the full programme details, is available to download at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr1
Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe
2nd-3rd March 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold Sponsor: Continest
Sponsored by: Crowley Government Services, and GOFA
For sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk
For any delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
