I-90 EXIT 10 EASTBOUND OFF RAMP CLOSURE

For Immediate Release:  Monday, October 26, 2020 Contact: Steve Kamarainen, 605.381.2283

 

Spearfish, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be doing repair work on the bridge over Spearfish Creek on Thursday, Oct. 29. 

The work will require closing the I-90 Exit 10 eastbound off-ramp for one day for the safety of the travelling public and maintenance crews. 

Motorists will need to take an alternate route. Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take Highway 85 north to use Exit 12 instead and return to Exit 10 in the westbound direction. 

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing traffic in the area of the ramp closure as travelers determine an alternate route. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

