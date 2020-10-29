Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (October 18 - 24)

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 29, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,993 for the week of Oct. 18-24, 2020, with a total of $12,495,738 of benefits paid. There were 32,869 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 27-October 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

10/18  to 10/24

2,382

701

910

Week Prior

(10/11 to 10/17)

2,501

-4.711%

704

-.4%

1,059

-14.1%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims -September 27-October 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

10/18  to 10/24

20,991

3,410

8,468

Week Prior

(10/11 to 10/17)

22,481

-6.6%

3,556

-4.1%

8,542

-.9%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to October 24, 2020

Current Week 

(10/18 - 10/24)

Previous Week 

(10/11 - 10/17)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

3,993

4,264

1,131

253,985

50,461

24,741

Continued Claims

32,869

34,579

8,856

$539,343,848

$61,603,911

$50,886,916

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$850,246,567

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$74,822,700

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 17, 2020, was 3,919. A total of 4,713 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see a demand for the unemployment benefit during this pandemic and the staff have done an incredible job meeting that demand; paying out nearly $1.6 billion in benefits to eligible Utahns since March 2020,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is critical to remember that while the unemployment benefit has been a great support to those whose employment has been disrupted by this pandemic, the benefit is time limited and active job search becomes increasingly more important for long-term stability.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

