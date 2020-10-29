Recent grizzly bear activity in Jackson area

Be bear aware

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is monitoring grizzly bear activity in residential areas near Jackson and would like to remind residents and visitors bears are still active and to remain bear aware. Recent sightings of a well-known marked female with four cubs near Wilson serves as a critical reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and to secure attractants of any kind so they are unavailable to bears or other wildlife.

As fall moves to winter it is easy to become complacent, but it is important to remember bears are still active throughout the Jackson Valley.

“We typically see a lot of bear activity in the fall when they start foraging around the clock in their quest to build up fat reserves before entering hibernation,” said Brad Hovinga, Game and Fish Jackson Regional wildlife supervisor.

“We live in good bear habitat, so we’re always going to have bear activity in the Jackson region, but we don’t want bears in residential areas,” Hovinga said. “Our job is to make sure we are looking out for human safety while keeping wildlife wild. Preventing bears from receiving food from people and becoming habituated is best for both bears and people,”

The Game and Fish encourages anyone who observes a large carnivore in a developed area to report it right away.

“The sooner we know about a potential problem the more options we have for managing the situation and keeping both wildlife and people safe,” said Hovinga.

People can make a large carnivore sighting report to the Jackson Game and Fish office at 307-733-2321.

- WGFD -