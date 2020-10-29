A French Atmos perpetual time clock and a Wettlaufer child's wagon lead the way in Miller & Miller's Oct. 24th auction

French Atmos perpetual time clock from the 1940s, 9 ½ inches tall, with metal chrome plated and glass case and painted metal dial with Arabic numerals (CA$6,490).

Canadian-made Wettlaufer decorated child’s wagon (Oxford County, circa 1890), one of only five masterpiece wagons made for Adam Wettlaufer’s grandchildren (CA$5,900).

English cased dueling pistols set from William Chance & Son in London, circa 1830-1860, with two dueling pistols, six tools, a percussion caps tin and powder flask, in a fine case (CA$4,720).

Furniture pieces from the Brian Stead collection include a painted pine armoire made in Quebec, Canada in the 1850s having raised panel ends, 72 ½ inches tall (CA$3,540).