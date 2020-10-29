InSpire Transpiration Solutions CEO to Present at Cannabis Business Cyber Summit
Facility Design Committee will discuss operational, technical and regulatory challenges at virtual event hosted by the National Cannabis Industry Association
Facility design is a critical piece of any cannabis operation, and my fellow NCIA committee members and I are fully committed to sharing our collective knowledge and best practices.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adrian Giovenco, CEO and co-founder of InSpire Transpiration Solutions, has been selected to participate in the Cannabis Business Cyber Summit hosted by the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) on November 10-12, 2020. Giovenco will present as part of the NCIA’s Facility Design Committee on Thursday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. PST.
“Facility design is a critical piece of any cannabis operation, and my fellow NCIA committee members and I are fully committed to sharing our collective knowledge and best practices with Summit attendees,” said Giovenco. “By taking the virtual stage together at this year’s event, we continue our mission of working together to educate members, influence policy and effect change that will help shape the future of the cannabis industry.”
“Facility Design: Guidelines & Policy for Resource Efficiency; HVAC, Lighting and Control” will explore findings and information from the Facility Design Committee’s ongoing efforts to educate members and influence the cannabis industry. The Committee will present real-world case studies to illustrate operational, technical and regulatory challenges faced during the facility design process. Peer-reviewed papers and best practice guides will be referenced as resources for attendees. Giovenco’s fellow committee members include Brian Anderson of Anderson Porter Design, Corinne Wilder of Fluence by OSRAM, and Peter Dougherty of Orion Partners.
The 7th annual Cannabis Business Summit will be hosted virtually for the first year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most influential events in the cannabis space, attendees will still have the opportunity to network with peers, learn from industry experts and advance professional development in their field over the span of three days.
Giovenco is a passionate engineer with more than a decade of experience designing, selling and commissioning HVAC and process systems throughout North America. Recognizing a knowledge gap around fully understanding plant transpiration rates and how this impacts environmental control, he co-founded InSpire to focus on Advanced Transpiration Solutions.
To learn more about the Facility Design session or register for the Cannabis Business Cyber Summit, visit: CannabisBusinessSummit.com.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver stable climate control across the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial grow room HVACD. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
