Ozark Mountain State Park hosts conceptual development planning meeting Nov. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 29, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Ozark Mountain State Park’s second conceptual development planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The meeting will take place at the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau located at 4100 Gretna Road in Branson.

As updates are made to this long-range plan, the public is encouraged to come learn about the planning process, ask questions and provide input on conceptual development plan alternatives, which will guide the future use and development of the park. For more information on conceptual development planning, please visit mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process.

A 30-day comment period will begin on Nov. 13, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/park/ozark-mountain-state-park.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Ozark Mountain State Park is located at 4424 Sycamore Church Rd., Branson, in southwest Missouri. For more information, please contact Carl Bonnell at 417-230-9070.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

