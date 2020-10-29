Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Oct. 29, 2020

And the Winners Are…

I know that most of you are way beyond ready for Election Day to be here. By this time in the election season, we have been so inundated with political ads on television, radio and social media channels that we urgently need closure. When you arrive at your election site, please be prepared to show one form of ID, mark your ballot quickly, follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain social distancing. I suggest that you print and fill-out a sample ballot beforehand to save time and avoid confusion. Also, keep in mind that lines may appear to be a little longer than usual as polling stations are adhering to safety protocols. If you are interested in watching the election night results as they come in, you can check the secretary of state’s website for tallied votes on candidates and both constitutional amendments.

Show-Me Hope Missouri Provides Free Counseling Services

As COVID-19 continues to impact individuals and our communities, the Ozark Center, in cooperation with the Show-Me Hope initiative, is offering free, 24/7 counseling services to those who are experiencing higher incidences of anxiety, insomnia, worry, anger or substance use. They are also hosting free stress and coping connect events on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. through November. Please take advantage of these critical behavioral health services by calling 417-347-7070.

Updates from the Department of Agriculture

Five of our southwest Missouri counties were given disaster designations by the USDA as a result of drought conditions lasting at least eight consecutive weeks. Barry, Christian, Greene, Lawrence and Stone are the five primary counties, and Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Jasper, McDonald, Newton, Polk, Taney and Webster are included as contiguous. Farmers and ranchers in each of these counties may qualify for assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

The USDA is accepting applications for the 2021 Dairy Margin Coverage Program through Dec. 11, 2020. This voluntary risk management program helps to protect dairy farmers when the margin between milk and feed prices plummet below the producer’s designated price. Over 13,000 operations took advantage of the program in 2020.

Treat Your Family to Safety Tricks this Halloween

It seems as though the stars have aligned for Halloween. It conveniently falls on a Saturday, and the sky will hopefully be bright with the month’s second full, or blue, moon. Traditional trick-or-treating may be out this year, but families can still make the most out of the holiday by following some basic safety guidelines from the CDC and participating in one of the agency’s suggested safer alternatives.