Hold and Trade GLEEC Using Komodo’s Non-custodial Solution, AtomicDEX

GLEEC can be traded with AtomicDEX swaps!

TALLINN, ESTONIA, ESTONIA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 29th of October GLEEC will be available for trading on AtomicDEX Mobile (available on iOS and Android) and AtomicDEX Pro (available for desktop). The platform is Komodo’s non-custodial atomic swap trading outlet with an integrated non-custodial wallet, providing the ultimate solution for trading and storing assets across multiple blockchains.

The decentralized exchange works on a system where atomic swaps are trustless peer-to-peer exchanges of digital assets from one user to the other, without any middleman or intermediary. Traders that use AtomicDEX will never need to send funds from one address to another to swap assets because the trading occurs within the AtomicDEX built-in non-custodial wallet. This means that they will always maintain control of their private keys, creating a more secure trading environment than the one offered by centralized exchanges.

The solution is part of AtomicDeFi, Komodo’s third generation of Decentralized Finance technology. The DeFi concept has been the base of Komodo development for over six years and is evolving constantly to expand the number of applications that use the technology.

According to Kadan “ca333” Stadelmann, Komodo’s CTO, when we think about DeFi today, it looks like a few planets in the galaxy. Each chain is pretty much disconnected and siloed from the others. While it’s possible to build DeFi applications on one chain, it traditionally hasn’t been easy to transfer value to another. AtomicDeFi is a true game-changer since it’s more akin to an entire solar system — all supported chains are interconnected and all reference applications are unified within a single liquidity pool “universe.”

About Gleec Coin

Gleec Coin is a decentralized digital ecosystem powered by blockchain technology. GLEEC can be used for a range of services and products. The project is focused on providing fluid user experiences, real-world use cases, and security.

The Gleec ecosystem is steadily expanding its range of products, with an emphasis on boosting utility for GLEEC. The latest addition to the ecosystem, in which Gleec Coin is the native token, is a prepaid Visa Card that will be available for those who want to top-up their cards with Gleec Coin and BTC.

Along with the new features, Gleec is working on its brand new exchange. Gleec BTC is being updated to create a safe trading environment for users. A team of developers is working to build a reliable exchange where you can safely buy, sell, trade, and hold your currencies with great transparency and easy traceability. Gleec is positive that this expansion will benefit the cryptocurrency community as a whole and increase the speed of mass adoption.

To discover more, check Komodo and Gleec Coin.