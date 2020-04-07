Gleec coin expands market with new listings

Gleec Coin evolution counts with more exchanges partnerships and new products.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gleec Coin, considered one of the most promising in the crypto market, has been increasing its exchanges partnerships in the last few months. The coin is now listed in 11 exchanges, with two more to be added to the list until 12/04, LBank and FatBTC.

New additions to the catalogue of where GLEEC can be traded is an effort to achieve the planned goal of being listed in various leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, in order to offer more options and possibilities to Gleec Coin holders.

Along with this growth, the company also is under changes and development for an ambitious product range and platform expansion. With already more than five active apps and products, several others will be launched this year, resulting in a gain of utility, as well as liquidity.

The evolution of the coin can be tracked at the most trusted sources for transparent information like CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, CoinPaprika and others.

Check the current list of exchanges where you can find Gleec Coin:

GleecBTC

Vindax

Exrates

Latoken

Sistemkoin

Probit

FinexBox

Exmarkets

Whitebit

LBank

FATBTC

BitsPay*

Exchangeist*

Gleec Coin is headquartered/based in Estonia and regulated by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority, this way, being able to function throughout the whole European Economic Area.

*Exchanges that deliberately listed Gleec Coin.





