EDI and Woobler publish report on US Presidential Elections – The Few Decide For The Many
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exchange Data International (EDI) in partnership with Woobler, has published a study on the critical role played by voters in the eight key swing states.
Utilizing Woobler’s US demographic database and referencing the 2016 results, the EDI team discovered that the 2016 Presidential election hinged on just 26.61% of the electorate and the result was decided by merely 0.52% of the total voters in these states. The study also highlighted that a low turnout rate in 2016 was a major contributing factor to Trump’s victory.
Ken Zockoll, CEO at Woobler, commented: “Leveraging its demographic knowledge graph, Woobler has been able to connect and visualize publicly available data, producing some interesting statistical information on previous US Presidential elections. We are excited to be working with EDI on a public service announcement stressing the importance of voter participation. Under the current US electorate system, low voter turnout may not always reflect the true wishes of eligible American voters.”
Woobler’s proprietary US demographic knowledge graph dataset consists of seven geographic levels, eight-core subject categories and more than 615 million attributes.
Read the investigation: https://www.exchange-data.com/edi-insights-who-determines-the-winner-in-a-us-presidential-election
About Woobler:
Woobler is a data connectivity company focused on mobility and location intelligence. Knowledge Graphs are emerging as an evolutionary step in the AI/Data Science race. Highly precise and connected data are emerging as critical factors in expanding and improving Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Visualization. Ken previously spent 19 years at FactSet focused ‘Smart Data’ and data connectivity. Before joining FactSet, Ken founded Lionshares.com which was acquired by FactSet in 2001.
About Exchange Data International
EDI, established in 1994, helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate, timely and affordable reference data services. EDI’s extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, listed/OTC derivatives, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. EDI is based in London, with offices in New York, India, and Morocco. For more information about EDI, please visit www.exchange-data.com.
Romy Threadgold
Exchange Data International
news@exchange-data.com
