Manufacturers, freight carriers provide input in MnDOT report (Oct. 28, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has produced a report to help guide its future transportation efforts and better serve manufacturers and freight-related businesses in central Minnesota.

The new report, titled “Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Minnesota’s Transportation System, District 3 Central Minnesota,” reflects the results of 126 interviews with manufacturers, freight carriers and other related industries. The interviews provided an open dialogue for MnDOT to learn more about what’s important to organizations that support manufacturing jobs in central Minnesota.

MnDOT collected and analyzed information on manufacturers’ perspectives to:

Learn their priorities while identifying potential low-cost, high-value transportation system improvements that can be accomplished in the short-term (four years or less).

Build relationships to better align the transportation system with shippers’ needs.

Support continuous improvement at MnDOT through ongoing input from the manufacturing segment.

“I’d like to thank the businesses that participated in the study,” said Mike Ginnaty, District Engineer for MnDOT District 3. “They discussed a range of transportation concerns. As a result, the district has and will continue to identify opportunities to address those concerns with short-term, lower-cost actions whenever possible, through maintenance, operational traffic changes like signal timing, and with the scheduled improvements included in MnDOT’s four-year construction program.”

The report includes insights from businesses interviewed on a wide variety of topics, such as passing lanes, intersections, operations and maintenance, construction and congestion.

MnDOT has now completed eight Manufacturers’ Perspectives studies throughout the state. The studies are based on district location. Collectively, the studies ensure quality feedback from manufacturers, carriers and industry associates statewide.

