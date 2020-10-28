Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Dowd vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

28 October 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the impending vacancy to be created by the December 31, 2020, retirement of Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr. after more than four decades of judicial service – the longest of any current sitting judge. A St. Louis native, Dowd was in the private practice of law until his 1978 election as a magistrate judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city). He was retained as an associate circuit judge four years later, was appointed as a circuit judge in the 22nd circuit in 1985 and was elevated to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in August 1994. Dowd served six years as chair of the state’s judicial education committee and also served on the state’s judicial finance commission and the Supreme Court of Missouri’s Rule 90 committee. Dowd was the Eastern District’s chief judge from July 1998 through June 1999 and has been again since July 2020.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov , or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, P.O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020. Interested persons may download the application and instructions below.

Persons who applied for the Richter vacancy on the Eastern District appeals court who wish to be considered for this vacancy are not required to submit new applications but must notify the commission of their desire to be considered and provide any supplemental materials or new reference letters they wish considered pursuant to the instructions for applicants.

The commission expects to meet Thursday and Friday, January 14 and 15, 2021, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in the Old Post Office at 815 Olive Street in St. Louis, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The commission reserves the right to conduct the interviews using remote technology if necessary due to COVID 19 health concerns and recommendations. Regardless of their format, the interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the beginning of the interviews.

Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

Newsroom - ED