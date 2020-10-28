Weekend Closure of Freedom Road and Rolling Closures on the Turnpike in Butler County (Cranberry Township)

Freedom Road (State Route 3020) in Butler County (Cranberry Township) will close Friday, October 30, 2020 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. and Saturday, October 31, 2020 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Freedom Road detour:

State Route 0019 Northbound traffic should continue North on State Route 019 Perry Highway, left on Cranberry Square Drive, and left on Executive Drive.

State Route 228 and Westbound Freedom Road Traffic should take State Route 019 North on Perry Highway, left on Cranberry Square Drive, and left on Executive Drive.

State Route 0019 Southbound traffic should continue to follow State Route 0019 south, right on Thorn Hill Road, right on Commonwealth Drive, then back to Freedom Road State Route 3020.

Freedom Road State Route 3020 Eastbound traffic should travel right on Commonwealth Drive and left on Thorn Hill Road to State Route 0019 North Perry Highway.

In addition to the Freedom Road closure and detour, motorists will also experience rolling closures going eastbound on Interstate 79 (PA Turnpike) between the Beaver Valley Interchange, Exit 13, and Cranberry Interchange beginning at 11:55 p.m. on October 30. During this time, a series of rolling closures, no longer than 20-minutes each, will occur while crews erect bridge beams.

During the rolling closures, PA State Police and Turnpike maintenance crews will restrict eastbound Turnpike traffic to a speed of 20-25 miles an hour. Motorists in the area should be prepared for slow-moving traffic and possible intermittent stoppages.

On October 31 at 11:55 p.m., the PA Turnpike will be closed westbound between the Cranberry Interchange and the New Castle Interchange until 4:30 a.m. on November 1. This overnight closure is needed to allow crews to safely erect bridge beams over the westbound lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the detour:

Exit Cranberry Interchange (Exit 28)

Take I-79 north to State Route 422 west to I-376 (toll road) east

Reenter the Turnpike at the New Castle Interchange (Exit 10)

During the closure, motorists can enter the Turnpike going westbound at the Beaver Valley Interchange, but drivers are asked to use the suggested detour to limit heavy congestion on local roads. Eastbound traffic will not be affected during this closure.

