Detour to be Placed on Route 2047 (Grant Street/Business 219) in Meyersdale Due to Building Concerns

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a detour will be placed due to building concerns along Route 2047 (Grant Street/Business 219) in Meyersdale Borough, Somerset County. Grant Street will be closed between Summit Street and 2nd Avenue.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, this detour will stay in place until the building situation is resolved. Traffic will be detoured using Route 219. This closure is expected to take place around 9:00am tomorrow, Thursday, October 29.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101