Digistor expands architect technology solutions and is awarded Autodesk AEC Specialist Status
Digistor is now an Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Specialist. The company has also expanded its AEC technology solutions and services
In the AEC market, it’s critical for organisations to be able to present their ideas rendered realistically at very highest quality and Digistor can help them with the technology to achieve that. ”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digistor was recently recognised as an Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Specialist. AEC Industry Partners are third-party technology providers that engage with Autodesk to deliver discipline-specific solutions that complement Autodesk software offerings to help solve unique business and industry challenges.
— Digistor marketing manager - Mark Richards
Across the manufacturing, architecture, building, construction, media and entertainment industries, if you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, the chances are you’ve experienced what millions of customers are doing with Autodesk software.
Digistor marketing manager Mark Richards explained, “In the AEC market, it’s critical for organisations to be able to present their ideas rendered realistically at very highest quality and Digistor can help them with the technology to achieve that. One of our key offerings in this space is the Digistor Cloud Render Onboarding Package which enables studios to extend their rendering into the cloud for enhanced render speed and scalability. Utilising Digistor's extensive experience in deploying and supporting cloud-based workflows, we can set them up to scale their rendering power in minutes and to control how quickly they want to complete projects, getting incredible computing elasticity and cost control while only paying for what is used.”
Overall this is an ideal solution for those who wish benefit from less time spent waiting for renders to finish and from more time to take on more projects or finish higher quality work. Once configured, users can either choose to maintain the cloud setup as is, or engage Digistor to provide ongoing support via a subscription-based support contract.
Today all three AEC industries rely heavily upon technological applications, software programs and hardware provided by specialists such as Digistor as, with the shift towards urban living, cities require housing and infrastructure more than ever.
This has presented not only a massive opportunity for the AEC sector but a critical requirement for technology specialists such as Digistor, a company with over 30 years’ experience in providing clients with the competitive edge, through a plethora of integrated technology solutions and services to enhance architectural visualisation.
Mark Richards continued, “With Digistor, architectural and design firms can partner with a technology supplier to optimise the technology they use, to control software licensing and costs, achieve faster and better renders, speedily resolve technical issues and to leverage cloud and other developments. They can also increase productivity and creativity to win more work.”
Recently Digistor ran its Architectural and Design Visualisation Today virtual conference which included presentations, demonstrations and interactive panel sessions on current state-of-the-art tools and techniques for visualisation.
Some of the sessions were presented by industry experts including Andrei Dolnikov, the founder and CEO of Binyan, the global creative production company and community of diverse thinkers, storytellers and leaders of immersive architecture.
Dolnikov explained, “We are an ‘arch vis’ company who have worked with Digistor for many years. We partner with Digistor so we can combine creativity with technology and push limits to achieve effective, inspiring work for both global and local audiences. Our services include CGI rendering, animation, concept development, VR and interactive applications so our choice of Digistor as our technology and support partner is absolutely critical to our success.”
Most recently Digistor has supplied Binyan with technology, software and services including Autodesk 3ds Max, Chaos Group V-Ray and a significant array of enterprise hardware.
Dolnikov continued, “Put simply Digistor has helped us grow over many years. Their responsiveness, personalised service, world class understanding of the tools we require and how they interact with us as a partner is second to none. They really are excellent in helping with every aspect of architecture, engineering and construction technology and application support.”
In short Digistor has significantly expanded into the booming AEC sector and as a result helps their clients find the technology that will assist in areas including, amongst others, 3D architectural rendering, 3D visualisation, modelling, animation, AR, VR, shared storage solutions and remote data duplication.
Andrei Dolnikov concluded, “Let’s take 3D rendering alone as an example, where you’re only as good as your last presentation so every presentation has to be excellent. Before the evolution, architectural rendering was created by hand. With that in mind it’s not difficult to see the benefits of the software alternative as a building or space’s entire plan can be rendered and checked for structural and design flaws before it even leaves the drawing board. Thereby, the rendering process is far more effective and cost efficient. This in turn facilitates design experimentation without the stress of money wasted on unnecessary equipment. Designs are also able to include more detail and the entire process provides architects with far more control over the entire project. Then there’s the cloud. We all know about the cloud but how do we leverage it in terms of 3D rendering? That’s where Digistor comes in as a company that understands exactly which kinds of software, hardware, workflows and ecosystems are required. It’s that knowledge and support that is invaluable in the AEC industries.”
