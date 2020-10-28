Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to remind pet owners to please make sure your dogs are properly secured on your property and are leashed or under your control on trails. This reminder comes after Lander Game Warden Brady Frude received five reports last week of dogs harassing, attacking and mutilating deer.

Unfortunately, this is a common call that game wardens receive and most of the time the dogs are nowhere to be found once they arrive at the scene. Warden Frude reports that most of the deer last week died of their injuries or had to be euthanized because of them.

The reports given indicated different dogs attacking deer on different days with all dogs appearing to have homes as they were wearing collars. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their pets and can be punished by up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 if their dog is seen harassing, chasing or injuring big game.

Warden Frude also stated that a common misconception is that “while landowners are allowed to kill dogs harassing their livestock, private citizens may not kill dogs harassing wildlife. Instead of taking matters into your own hands, please call the hotline to report the situation. And if you get a chance, photos sure can help with any future investigation.”

If you see a violation, call the Wyoming Game and Fish Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). You can call to report violations day or night and on holidays. You can also report violations by texting “WGFD” to TIP411 (847-411) , through the Game and Fish website, or by calling your local game warden.

- WGFD -