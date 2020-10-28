Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE // ST ALBANS BARRACKS // FIRE INVESTIGATION

VSP News Release- Non-Criminal Fire Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204703

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                            

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop A - Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit  

                  

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: October 28, 2020 at 0630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  368 Fontaine Drive Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Fire Investigation 

 

Victims/Tenants: Chris Patz                                           

AGE: 33

Victim/Tenant: Sheryal Wilford                                           

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

Victim/Property Owner: Bryan Preston

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 29, 2020 at approximately 0630 the Georgia Fire Department was dispatched to 368 Fontaine Drive in Georgia for a reported house fire.  Upon their arrival fire fighters found heavy smoke coming from the ground floor entrance door.  Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.  As part of Chief Keith Baker's origin and cause examination he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to assist in the examination.  

Investigators learned that Mr. Patz was home and discovered the fire while getting ready for work.  He tried to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so.  He was able to get himself and his dog out of the house safely.

The origin of the fire was determined to be in the first floor living room where a a direct vent oil fired heater had been installed.  The cause of the fire is classified as accidental.

No injuries were reported during this fire event.  The home sustained substantial smoke damaged but was not destroyed.  The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced tenants.

Matthew Hill, Detective Sergeant

You just read:

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

