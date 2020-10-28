First Heritage Co-op Credit Union (FHCCU) Will Migrate to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective suite of products continues to push fintech in JamaicaAURORA, ON, CANADA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (FHCCU) has selected to migrate to the Universa Premier Digital Core Banking platform after an extensive due diligence of many competing solutions. Smart Solution is extremely pleased to be able to assist FHCCU with its migration from a legacy platform in order to enhance its member services strategy by taking advantage of the innovative digital capabilities of the Universa platform. First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. adds another significant institution to Smart Solution’s growing client base of Universa users throughout Jamaica.
“Our mission has always been to offer superior value to our members by providing innovative products and services; the Universa Digital Core Banking platform will be instrumental in realising that goal.” said Roxann Linton, CEO of FHCCU. She went on to add “This will not only enhance our service delivery strategy and provide our team with new motivation but it also meets our vision which is to be a world-class financial institution focused on enhancing the welfare of members, employees and communities in which we operate. Our decisions are always supported by our Member-At-The-Centre mantra.”
“We at Smart Solution are delighted that First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union has opted to migrate to our Universa platform after an extensive review of competing solutions,” stated Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. “We are proud to be FHCCU’s digital vendor of choice which was based on whom FHCCU determined to have the best technology platform, track record and expertise. All of us at Smart Solution are excited to partner with such a large and progressive institution, serving over 200,000 members from 11 locations on its digital transformation journey. As technological excellence is the backbone of any institution, FHCCU’s switch to Universa will provide the organisation with the rich functionality, scalable architecture and flexibility to keep up with new and emerging technologies, ready to meet the evolving challenges and embrace the future,” added Iean Tait.
About First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (FHCCU)
FHCCU represents a “Legacy of Transformation”. On August 1, 2012, Churches Co-operative Credit Union and GSB Co-operative Credit Union merged to form the new entity First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHCCU). This decision culminated the process of discussions that began in October 2010 when the idea of the amalgamation of the two Credit Unions was born. Born out of a spirit of co-operation between existing church-based Credit Unions at Redeemer Moravian, All Saints Anglican and Lyndhurst Methodist, Churches Co-operative Credit Union (CCCU) was established in 1971 and has been a member of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League since 1977. On October 26, 1944, 22 members of staff of the Government Savings Bank met to study the rules of the Co-operative Movement as a positive response to the urging of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League, with the aim of founding a Credit Union. GSB Clerks Co-operative Credit Union was then formed and registered on July 2, 1946 under the Industrial and Provident Societies Law. On March 1, 2015, the business and operations of St. Thomas Co-operative Credit Union Limited was transferred to FHCCU. This merger was borne out of a mutual strategic vision of expanding Agriculture/Micro and Small Business lending to assist farmers and cultivate entrepreneurship across rural Jamaica. With a combined heritage of over 100 years, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited now stands as one of the top open bond Credit Unions in Jamaica.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organisations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions in Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. It prides itself in its attention to detail and in its team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Its strengths lie in its efficiency, its expertise, and its constant focus on innovation and rapid functionality improvements.
