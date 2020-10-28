Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reminder: Kendall Avenue Railroad Crossing to Temporarily Close

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers that a railroad crossing on Kendall Avenue in Bradford will temporarily close Friday, October 30. The closure is necessary so the Genesee & Wyoming/Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad can make improvements to the crossing. During the work, a detour will be in place. The work location on Kendall Avenue is halfway between Route 219 and Main Street.

The closure will begin on Friday October 30 and last through Tuesday, November 10. During the closure, a 2 ½ mile detour will be in place. Northbound drivers will follow a detour using Route 4005 (Main Street/High Street), Route 346, Route 219, and Route 4013 (Seward Avenue). Southbound drivers will follow a detour using Route 219, Route 346, and Route 4005 (Main Street/High Street).

Work at the crossing will consist of surface removal, reconstruction, and replacement, sidewalk removal and replacement, and paving of the crossing surface. Work is expected to be complete by evening on November 10. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution around work zones, follow official detour signs, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

