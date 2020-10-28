Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Showpiece 50-Plus Acre Philadelphia Area Estate By Designer Rafael Viñoly

Mature trees and rolling hills surround the striking stone facade of Arbor Hill. Interior basketball court at Arbor Hill. This contemporary masterpiece features bright, skylight-lit corridors and panels of enormous glass that look out onto both the stone courtyard and verdant lawns. The public spaces occupy two wings, encompassing a large chef's kitchen, two dining rooms, a great room, and a theater. Soaring ceilings and museum-quality walls are an impeccable backdrop for your art collection or family photos.

7111 Sheaff Lane, known as Arbor Hill, is Under Contract after over two and a half years on the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 7111 Sheaff Lane, known as Arbor Hill and surrounded by nature preserves, parks, and championship golf courses just outside of Philadelphia, is pending sale following an active auction with 10 registered bidders, in cooperation with listing agents Wendie Steffens of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty and Janet Rubino of Long & Foster.

Previously offered for $12 million, the property sold No Reserve October 23rd via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

After over 2.5 years on the traditional market, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 5 weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 34,000+ website/page views, 1,078 prospects, and 16 showings by interested buyers.

Mature trees and rolling hills surround the striking stone facade of Arbor Hill. Conceived by renowned international architect Rafael Viñoly, this contemporary masterpiece features bright, skylight-lit corridors and panels of enormous glass that look out onto both the stone courtyard and verdant lawns.

“Concierge Auctions did exactly what they do best: exposed this property with incredible reach through their robust marketing strategies, on-site sales outreach, and extensive database of ultra-high-net-worth buyers,” said listing agent Janet Rubino. “Together, our combined efforts resulted in a strong field of bidders, and ultimately, a highly-successful auction for my client.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Arbor Hill will result in a new home built for a family in need.

