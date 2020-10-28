Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,902 in the last 365 days.

Barney Riverwalk Mural coming soon to Lander

Lander - Artist Virginia Moore (on right) viewing the printed wrap of her painting with Ryan at Shirts and More (on left) before he installs it onto metal sheeting.    At Lander Arts and Sciences (AtLAS) has been working to complete the Popo Agie Gold Project with it’s final installment of public art along the Barney Riverwalk in Lander. Commissioned paintings of the Popo Agie Watershed have been wrapped onto 4 x 8 sheets of metal and will soon hang as a mural along the Riverwalk.    Artist Virginia Moore’s aerial perspective paintings explore our relationship with the environment. The Lander Riverwalk mural will celebrate the Popo Agie River watershed from both an aerial perspective and a ground-based perspective, encouraging viewers to make a connection between activities they may engage in on the ground, and the broader implications of participating in this ecological system.

AtLAS is a branch of the Lander Art Center and has a diverse advisory committee, including representatives from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.   

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Barney Riverwalk Mural coming soon to Lander

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.