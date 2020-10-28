Salsa Kings Moves to a New Location in Miami

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has moved to a new, more intimate space.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it has moved to a new location in Miami.

"Our new location is smaller, but it is more intimate," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. "Moving to a new location benefits our clients because our new location is optimized for online private and group classes for clients outside of Miami."

The new location is located at 13944 SW 8th St #209 Miami, FL 33184 (the second floor of the San Miguel Shopping Center).

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Moving to a new location comes on the heels of Salsa Kings' recent promotion of Martin Rodriguez to the role of manager.

"Our beloved student and friend, Martin Rodriguez, started dancing at Salsa Kings in November of 2014 and immediately became part of the family," Fernandez revealed, before adding, "His dedication to his studies led him to become an instructor in July of 2017 and has recently been appointed manager of the studio he learned at."

Martin noted that his first love and still preferred style of dance is Casino.

"I have studied and learned to really appreciate the LA and Mambo styles, and to also continue to expand my Bachata skills," Martin said.

In addition to Martin's promotion to manager and the company moving to a new location, Salsa Kings has also welcomed Jeannette to its team as a co-owner.

Jeannette, according to Fernandez, is a hard-working, talented, passionate dancer wanting to further her career and create success inside the studio.

Jeannette provides bachata and classical dance training to the clients. She is a three-time world salsa and bachata champion and has trained in classical styles for more than 20 years. She also travels the world performing and teaching.

"Do it with passion or not at all," Jeannette said, whose addition as a new co-owner comes on the heels of Salsa Kings gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers in less than six months on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

"With the addition of Jeannette, we're confident that the best is yet to come," said Fernandez.

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Andres Fernandez

14254 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33184

United States

Phone: 305.553.0555

Source: Salsa Kings