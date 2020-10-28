Xvoucher Joins the IT Certification Council
Xvoucher to join IT certification programs to support the value of technology credentials.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xvoucher, a division of Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC, announced today it has become a member of the IT Certification Council (ITCC), a non-profit organization supporting the growth of the IT industry by promoting professional IT certifications to support the world’s technology needs.
As a member, Xvoucher looks forward to contributing to ITCC initiatives by providing its expertise in activities and task forces that will move the IT certification industry forward.
Xvoucher CEO, Kevin Brice, “It’s important for Xvoucher to hear and learn from the IT organizations we support. The ITCC is an important voice in communicating the value of IT certification in a world where these skills are critical to the development and sustainability of new technologies and practices”.
The Xvoucher platform provides exam voucher and education e-commerce, distribution, and management capabilities for many companies in the IT sector. As a member of the ITCC, the company plans to support their clients’ continued needs for developing and managing robust learning ecosystems.
About Xvoucher
Launched in 2013 as part of Genuine Genius Technologies (est. 2003) as its signature application, Xvoucher is a robust learning exchange providing a centralized hub for managing and tracking all commerce and channel activities within professional development and credentialing. Xvoucher partners and customers include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Facebook, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, CompTIA, Pearson VUE, Global Knowledge and the US Department of Defense. Over 1,800,000 candidates in 136 countries used the Xvoucher platform in 2019.
For media inquiries, contact Christine Avery, Sales and Marketing at cavery@xvoucher.com
Christine Avery
Xvoucher
cavery@xvoucher.com
