Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 19, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 19th will include the following:

Monday, October 19th at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster announced a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main Street, Rock Hill, S.C.

Monday, October 19th at 2:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette participated in Grab A Bag SC Kickoff Litter Pick Up Day, The Carillon Gardens, 34.6794° N, 82.8360° W, 101 Calhoun Drive, Clemson, S.C.

Tuesday, October 20th at 7:30 PM: Lt. Governor will attend the Upstate Republican Women Membership Reception, Logos Theatre, 80 School Road, Taylors, S.C.

Wednesday, October 21st at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will promote a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, A.W. Shuck's Seafood Shack, 208 King Street, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, October 21st at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4831 Native Reptiles and Amphibians, River Banks Zoo, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 22nd at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will promote a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, Smith & James Inc., 222 Trade Street, Greer, S.C.

Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will promote a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach, 920 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 12, 2020, included:

Monday, October 12

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, October 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 259, Disaster Relief and Resilience Act, MUSC Horseshoe, Charleston, S.C.

5:00 PM: Media interview.

Wednesday, October 14

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 1071 Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan, State Fire, 141 Monticello Trail, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing call, Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, October 15

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

10:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited the Salvation Army’s Doing the Most Good Academy, 3024 Farrow Road, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Leadership Engagement discussion with SCDHEC and Director Robert Redfield of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Poultry Federation’s Friends of the Flock dinner, City Roots, 1005 Airport Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, October 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

7:40 AM: Media interview.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to announce Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, Cool Care Heating and Air, 3102 Bronx Road, Columbia, S.C.