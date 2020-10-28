Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FM 1487 Red River County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to widen and improve a portion of FM 1487 in Red River County is scheduled to begin Nov. 5, 2020.

The contractor, D.L. Lennon Inc., was granted 172 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.4 million. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades along the roadway beginning Nov. 2. The target date for completion of this work is August 2021, officials said.

The project will stretch along FM 1487 from FM 909 to FM 910, a distance of approximately 4.1 miles, officials said. The contractor will rehabilitate and widen the existing roadway from 20 feet to 24 feet, and make some improvements to existing drainage structures. This work will require temporary daytime lane closures, and occasional traffic delays, officials said.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

