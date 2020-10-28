Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Scott vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

28 October 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the December 31, 2020, retirement of Judge Daniel E. Scott:

There are 13 applicants, of whom four report they are female and none report they are minority applicants. Eight are employed outside the Springfield metropolitan area. Ten applicants work in the public sector, two work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those in the private sector, one works in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, nine are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 51.9 years.

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For the vacancy created by Judge Scott’s retirement, the commission announces it will interview all 13 applicants:

Alan M. Blankenship David A. Dolan Randall D. Eggert Douglas D. Gaston Ginger K. Gooch Jack A. L. Goodman Jennifer R. Growcock Matthew P. Hamner Cara L. Harris Joseph L. Hensley Scott T. Horman Laura J. Johnson Steven A. Privette

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Springfield; the exact location will be announced at a later date. The commission is expected to begin meeting at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, December 3, after interviews conclude, to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

