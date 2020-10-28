MindCraft and SpaceBelt Deliver Data Security-as-a-Service to Banking/Financial/Fintech Industries

MindCraft & SpaceBelt Combine to Create Powerful Security Platform

MindCraft Partners with SpaceBelt to Provide Its Customers with SpaceBelt’s Innovative Data Security Platform Globally

SINGAPORE, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Cloud Constellation Corporation and MindCraft Software Pvt Ltd, announce a partnership focused on offering secured data storage services through the Cloud Constellation SpaceBeltTM Data Security-as-a-Service (DSaaS). MindCraft is a software leader with strong integration capabilities and vertical expertise, offering fintech solutions to banks, insurance, and financial services. MindCraft partners with SpaceBelt to provide its customers with SpaceBelt’s innovative data security platform globally.

“We are most excited to align with MindCraft by offering our innovative data security solutions to the banking, insurance and Fintech industry sectors, by combining SpaceBelt’s secure communications and data storage in space,” said Kok Rie Ooi, SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.’s Managing Director. “Protecting sensitive financial data and sensitive information to avoid unauthorized access is a priority objective for customers. We are intensely focused on this.”

Cloud Constellation is the world’s first planned cloud infrastructure and data storage service based in space. Cloud Constellation seeks to revolutionize the way data can be securely transferred and stored by using its patented SpaceBelt architecture utilizing GEO partners’ satellites between the customer’s enterprise locations and the SpaceBelt LEO network. This provides the strongest security possible by offering global isolation from the terrestrial infrastructure of an enterprise or government organization’s high value, highly sensitive, mission-critical data assets.

“Since the time we started our business in 2002, we have constantly evolved to provide innovative technology services and solutions as a means of extending competitive advantage to our customers. We are confident that our partnership with SpaceBelt will allow us to create more business value for our customers. SpaceBelt’s innovative data security platform can provide huge benefits to the financial services ecosystem that our clientele operates in. This platform offers an additional layer of security that is of great significance to this industry,” said Hemant Nerurkar, Founder & Chairman of MindCraft.

Cliff Beek, SpaceBelt’s CEO President commented: “MindCraft is an ideal partner as our combined focus aligned verticals – banking and financial services, can acheive the greatest value from the combined partnership. The SpaceBelt team is thrilled to be working with MindCraft.”

About Cloud Constellation Corporation

Leading The Cloud Transformation Of Space. Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security, whether at rest or in motion, for service providers, enterprises and governments around the world. Learn more at www.SpaceBelt.com.

About MindCraft

MindCraft is a Software Services, & Solutions organization that helps customers get competitive edge through technology services like Digital Transformation, Business Insights, DevOps, Cloud and Middleware services. We possess unparalleled technical skills in niche technologies and abundant experience across Banking, Insurance & Financial Services industries. Established in 2002, we are a team of over 400 across India, Singapore & USA.

