Together We RIZE: The New Members-Only Network That Is Helping Entrepreneurs Worldwide
A Growing Community of Professionals, The RIZE Network Raises Over 500K and Counting In Support For Members During COVIDATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing The RIZE Group, the private members-only platform dedicated to growth, community, and financial empowerment for both entrepreneurs and purpose-driven professionals alike. The RIZE Elite Online Community is proud to announce that they are welcoming new members to gain access to their exclusive network designed to help individuals and businesses reach their goals through education, collaboration, and premier resources, only available in their community.
Starting and maintaining a business is not easy, and it can be just as challenging as it is rewarding, but with the right tools, resources, and connections; the sky is the limit. As experienced professionals, members of the RIZE Network know first hand the hard work and dedication required to succeed, and the RIZE NETWORK is an opportunity to “share the wealth” in more ways than one.
As the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on small businesses in particular, and The RIZE NETWORK marketing entrepreneur and business strategist Danielle Davis, saw an opportunity to leverage networking, economic collaboration, and partnerships to create a powerful professional community.
In under 30 days, this powerful community raised over 500K for members whose businesses saw hardship due to Covid. Access to this one-of-a-kind community of like-minded individuals includes:
Monthly Financial Courses and Trainings
Unlimited Access to Training Modules, Articles, and Case Studies
Weekly and Monthly Online Networking Events
Business Listings to Advertise
Morning Motivation Calls
Business and Financial Coaching from Industry Leaders
Access to the members crowdfunding network (which raised over 500K in 30 days for members impacted by COVID)
"RIZE is both a unique business marketplace, community, and a way for people to meet their business and lifestyle goals all in one. I joined this community a month ago and was able to connect with a fantastic group of individuals, promote my business, learn new things, and secure over 40k in funding for my business, during a pandemic. RIZE is exactly what people need for this time."- M. Hartfield. Business Owner Atlanta GA
Through proof of concept, dedication to the community, and unwavering commitment to helping others grow; The RIZE Group has taken what is typically associated with a “members-only” group, and flipped it on its head; this is not a club designed to keep others out; rather a community with open arms ready to help you RIZE.
To learn more about the RIZE Group, please visit: https://www.rize-group.com/
About The RIZE Group
The RIZE Group is a private members-only online network that provides purpose-driven professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals with resources to help build, fund, and scale their businesses. Dedicated to financial empowerment and lifestyle changes, The RIZE Group prioritizes collaboration and education to help their members rise to their true potential. Membership includes access to online courses, training, coaching, virtual events, advertising, and crowdfunding opportunities; only available through this exclusive network. The RIZE Group is on a mission to help businesses grow who may need some assistance to meet their goals, and through leveraging this network of industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the world, RIZE is supporting these businesses and promoting positive change.
