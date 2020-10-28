Edward R. Dewey Cycles Award: $5,000 for Outstanding Work in the Field of Cycles Research
Foundation for the Study of Cycles Announces Call for Scholarly Papers
This Award is part of a broad plan to unite and energize a worldwide community of cycles researchers. Bringing their work together in one forum will amplify their findings and inspire more research.”FLOYD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for the Study of Cycles (FSC) announced the creation of the Edward R. Dewey Cycles Award in honor of the FSC Founder, Edward R. Dewey. Dewey devoted his life to the study of cycles and the Award aims to build on that work by supporting and encouraging cycles research.
“Our mission is to support the scientific study of cycles,” said Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the FSC. “The Dewey Award is part of a broad plan to unite and energize a worldwide community of cycles researchers. Bringing their work together in one forum will amplify their findings and inspire more research.”
Scholarly papers will be accepted until January 31, 2021 at 12 a.m. (EST).
A single finalist will receive:
• Cash prize of USD $5,000
• Invitation to present winning paper at the FSC broadcast event
• Full text or summary may be published in Cycles Magazine, in the monthly newsletter, on the FSC’s website, and in the FSC Knowledge Base
The FSC encourages cycles research in all areas, including but not limited to: Natural Phenomena, Mathematics & Computing, Business & Economics, Social & Political and Human Cycles.
To learn more about the Edward R. Dewey Cycles Award visit cycles.org/DeweyAward2021.
About the FSC
Founded in 1941, the Foundation for the Study of Cycles (cycles.org) is a fellowship of scholars, scientists and nonprofessional investigators who share a passion for better understanding cycles and how they can be used to make the world a better place. In addition to identifying thousands of verified natural, social and financial cycles, the FSC has published Cycles Magazine since 1950, holds conferences, publishes reports, funds research and has developed software that has revolutionized the study of cycles. An international not-for-profit, the Foundation curates one of the world’s most extensive collections of research and statistical data.
