Foundation for the Study of Cycles and Cycles Research Institute Unite to Further the Advancement of Cycles Science
Merger Unifies Cycles Science Under One Umbrella Where Researchers and Scientists Can Work Together to Amplify Their Studies
We are in a similar place as the FSC Founder Edward R. Dewey 80 years ago. As a united community we can build on Dewey’s work to better understand where we are in cycles that transcend our lifetimes.”FLOYD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for the Study of Cycles (FSC) announced today that Cycles Research Institute (CRI) will be merging with the FSC to create a united, not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to the study of cycles. CRI’s Director, Ray Tomes, will be joining the FSC Board of Directors to galvanize cycles research in the sciences.
“There could not be a more important time for cycles researchers to work together,” said Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC. “We find ourselves in a very similar place as Founder Edward R. Dewey when he first identified verifiable cycles in the market over 80 years ago. As a united community we can build on Dewey’s work to better understand where we are in cycles that transcend our lifetimes.”
After the death of Dewey, dedicated cycles researchers and scientists continued their studies independently or within new organizations, like CRI. CRI and many independent scientists are rejoining the FSC, as it becomes clear that the FSC is truly committed to the original vision of its founding members.
“I was a Member of the FSC and spoke at the FSC conferences for years,” said Ray Tomes, Director of CRI. “Now that it is being restored to the dynamic organization it once was under Dewey, I am eager to join the Board and unite our efforts to support the cycles community in its important work.”
Founded in 2004, CRI’s mission is to promote, conduct and publish the scientific research of cycles and fluctuations in natural and social phenomena in a manner dedicated to the public welfare.
About FSC
Founded in 1941, the Foundation for the Study of Cycles (cycles.org) is a fellowship of scholars, scientists and nonprofessional investigators who share a passion for better understanding cycles and how they can be used to make the world a better place. In addition to identifying thousands of verified natural, social and financial cycles, the FSC published Cycles Magazine from 1950 to 1997, held conferences, published reports, funded research and developed software that revolutionized the study of cycles. An international nonprofit, the Foundation curates one of the world’s most extensive collections of research and statistical data.
