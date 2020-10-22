Foundation for the Study of Cycles and Cycles Research Institute Unite to Further the Advancement of Cycles Science

Foundation for the Study of Cycles (Cycles.org)

Merger Unifies Cycles Science Under One Umbrella Where Researchers and Scientists Can Work Together to Amplify Their Studies

We are in a similar place as the FSC Founder Edward R. Dewey 80 years ago. As a united community we can build on Dewey’s work to better understand where we are in cycles that transcend our lifetimes.” — Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the FSC